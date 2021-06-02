Aruba Free Webshop Export Week 2021

Export Week 2021: Conquering New Horizons!

The Department of Economic Affairs, Commerce and Industry (DEACI) through its unit Exprodesk, on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs and Culture, H.E. Xiomara Maduro are organizing the Export Week 2021: Conquering New Horizons. During this Export Week there is the possibility to go more in-depth into topics like e-commerce, online payment, logistics (USA, EU, Asia and the Dominican Republic), blockchain, the future of digital payments like cryptocurrencies and much more!

Virtual/Online (you will receive the event link after registering)

Date: June 7- 11, 2021

Time: 9.00 AM- 12.00 PM (Monday to Thursday), 9.00 AM- 12.30 PM (Friday)

Participation: Free!

Please, make sure your information is correctly filled-out, in order to send you the digital materials and slides after the export week.

For any question or additional information, please email: s.meijer@deaci.aw