Aruba Free Webshop Export Week 2021

Export Week 2021: Conquering New Horizons!
The Department of Economic Affairs, Commerce and Industry (DEACI) through its unit Exprodesk, on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs and Culture, H.E. Xiomara Maduro are organizing the Export Week 2021: Conquering New Horizons. During this Export Week there is the possibility to go more in-depth into topics like e-commerce, online payment, logistics (USA, EU, Asia and the Dominican Republic), blockchain, the future of digital payments like cryptocurrencies and much more!
Virtual/Online (you will receive the event link after registering)
Date: June 7- 11, 2021
Time: 9.00 AM- 12.00 PM (Monday to Thursday), 9.00 AM- 12.30 PM (Friday)
Participation: Free!
Please, make sure your information is correctly filled-out, in order to send you the digital materials and slides after the export week.
For any question or additional information, please email: s.meijer@deaci.aw
Day 1 (Monday, June 7: 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM):
Overview of the e-commerce landscape and current trends, Logistics Dominican Republic and Import & Export Tax benefits:
– Identifying emerging trends and current content strategies of the e-commerce landscape;
– Understanding basic e-commerce metrics and approaches to measure impact;
– Assessing effectiveness of marketing channels to acquire users and drive sales;
– Best practices for providing great user experience and customer service;
– Shipping possibilities via Don Andres to and from the Dominican Republic;
– Current Import & Export Tax benefits and exemptions.
Day 2 (Tuesday, June 8: 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM):
Doing Business in USA and ASIA (incl. Best Practices):
– Export Logistics with USA through the City of Doral;
– Doing Business in Doral and Best Practices;
– Mutually beneficial cultural, educational and business exchange opportunities with Doral;
– Product sourcing and custom manufacturing in China;
– Development of raw materials in ASIA;
– Export Logistics with ASIA;
– Business Consulting to China.
Day 3 (Wednesday, June 9: 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM):
How to grow your business locally and thrive internationally:
– Tips how to grow your business locally and export successfully;
– Testimonials and Best Practices of Aruban Women Exporters;
– Key requirements to overcome bottlenecks;
– How to evaluate if your business is export ready;
– Aruba’s Export Coaches will be present to answer all questions.
Day 4 (Thursday, June 10: 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM):
Search Engine Marketing and Online Payment Possibilities:
– Search Engine Marketing: Tools for turning traffic into sales;
– Sustainable Blockchain trends and opportunities;
– What a Payment Gateway is 101;
– What do merchants need to be successful online;
– GATEWAY: Cards / LPM / Crypto; Crowdfunding through Donations;
– Pre-Paid Cards; eWallet: P2P / C2B;
– Cashless Payments: Moments – Events- Gift card – Loyalty; Hardware options; Security & Fraud Detection;
– Back Office Tools and also Third-Party Integrations.
Day 5 (Friday, June 11: 9:00 AM- 12:30 PM):
Blockchain and the disruptive potential of cryptocurrencies for Aruba:
– AgriLedger: Blockchain possibilities for the Agriculture Sector as AgriLedger provides a fair share for those who produce and this means for all of us to know where our food comes from;
– How can Aruba become a Blockchain friendly country;
– Blockchain for the Creative Industry (Digital Art Opportunities);
– Blockchain and exports;
– Blockchain and the disruptive potential of cryptocurrencies for Aruba’s Promising Sectors.
Please, make sure your information is correctly filled-out when registering, in order to send you the digital materials and slides after the export week. Use the following link to register and select the day(s) you would like to participate in: https://cutt.ly/ExportWeek2021